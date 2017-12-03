Christmas Parades Throughout South Central Kentucky

Christmas parades were everywhere this weekend and your WNKY News crew was in the parade and on the sidelines to catch a glimpse of all the holiday spirit. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell has the highlights for us.

The Christmas parades kicked off in Smith's Grove Friday night. The WNKY News crew had a float decked out in Olympics decorations to celebrate the upcoming winter games in February. The parade had residents lines up and down the streets.

On Saturday morning, Holiday cheer filled the air in downtown Bowling Green as nearly 100 decorated floats took over the city streets. You could hear the band playing all around Bowling Green. Hundreds of community members from Bowling Green and Warren County gathered along the streets. The parade ended with the man of the hour... Santa!

On Saturday night, WNKY News was in the Glasgow/ Barren County parade. The parade was a light show and caught the eye of residents lining up and down the streets.

The parades kick off the start of the Christmas season and we loved seeing all of your smiling faces at all of the parades!