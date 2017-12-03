CVS to Buy Aetna in $69 Billion Deal

CVS is buying the insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that will help the drugstore chain provide more health care and keep a key client, according to a person with insight on the matter. The person said Sunday that CVS Health corporation will pay about $207 in cash and stock for each share of Aetna Inc. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced publicly yet.

Reports of the possible deal surfaced in late October.

The combination pairs a company that runs nearly 10,000 drugstores and over 1,000 walk-in clinics with an insurer covering about 22 million people.

The deal could provide new customers for CVS stores for the growing list of medical services that it offers.