On November 22nd, Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal residential fire in the 100 block of Riordan Road in Horse Cave. The victim was found in a bedroom in the home.

The Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 20-year-old William L. Chase of Rushville, Indiana. The autopsy results indicate Chase died as a result of smoke inhalation. The Medical Examiner determined there was no foul play involved in Chase's death. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.