Can Weight Loss Reduce Cancer Risk?

A first of its kind study suggests the world needs to lose weight to prevent cancer. 

Diabetes and having a high body mass index or BMI cause nearly 6% of cancers worldwide, according to researchers in London. 

The study looked at data on 175 countries and linked diabetes and obesity to 18 cancers, with liver, breast, endometrial and colorectal cancer accounting for the most cases. 

Diabetes and obesity affect sugar levels, inflammation and hormones, which can increase cancer risk. Researchers say the number of cancer cases related to diabetes and high BMI is likely to keep increasing unless people around the world start getting healthy.

And with more than two billion people around the world overweight and about 420 million diabetic, researchers say it's time to get healthy now. 
 

