High Speed KSP Pursuit Results in Crash and Arrest

Kentucky State Police were in a high speed pursuit Thursday morning when the driver they were attempting to pull-over crashed.

Now, he's in jail and the two passengers are in the hospital.

Troopers say they attempted to make contact with a suspicious vehicle parked at the Econo Lodge on Scottsville rd. when it fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Trooper Jonathan Downs activated his emergency equipment in attempts to stop the vehicle, but it continued on to I-65 northbound.

While driving at speeds reaching 110 mph, occupants of the vehicle began throwing stolen items out of the windows.

Police say the driver then turned off the Horse Cave exit and looped back around on to the I-65 southbound lanes, eventually reaching Bowling Green exit 28 and loosing control of the vehicle, striking a light pole, and overturning.

The driver, Jewel Williams of Savannah, Georgia, fled the scene on foot and was apprehended shortly after.

He was taken to the Bowling Green Medical Center before being transported to the Warren County Regional Jail on multiple charges.

Passengers, Ann Rinck, 48, of Oregon and Charles Hawkins, 26, of Florida, were taken to the Bowling Green Medical Center as well.

Hawkins was later flown to the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.