Jordan Smith - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY On-Air Team

Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2015. Originally hired to be a cameraman, his personality and love of film lead him to the front of the camera, taking part in film, entertainment, and trending news. Now, he is a SoKY Sunrise feature reporter covering everything from traffic, sports, food and more! Follow Jordan on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter @JordanWNKY

If you have any story ideas send them to: jordan.smith@wnky.com

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.