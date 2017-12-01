Jim Nabors, TV's "Gomer Pyle", Has Died

Entertainer Jim Nabors has died.

Nabors' husband tells the Associated Press the actor and singer died at his home in Hawaii after declining health.

Nabors is best-known for his portrayal of Gomer Pyle in the 1960s. The character first appeared on "The Andy Griffith Show," where Gomer was a mechanic, then on the spinoff "Gomer Pyle, USMC", where the character was a US Marine.

Jim Nabors was born in Alabama and used his folksy charm to delight audiences. His deep baritone singing voice was in stark contrast to his comedic acting, but he was able to showcase both on his own variety show for two seasons. He was also a frequent guest on "The Carol Burnett Show."

Nabors was also a fixture at the Indianapolis 500 where he sang "Back Home Again in Indiana" for decades.

Jim Nabors was 87-years old. No specific cause of death has been given.