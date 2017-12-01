Congress Prepares to Debate the President's Tax Bill

Senate Republicans are scrambling this morning to get the votes to pass their tax cut bill. The vote could have come Thursday night, but was delayed over some concerns.

The amount the deficit will increase remains the main sticking point for some Republicans. They hope to have it worked out today.

Republican Senators hit a stalemate and lost some support for their tax bill. At issue is the $1 trillion added to the national deficit. Still, the Senate Majority Leader says it's a good bill.

The White House is focused on securing their first major legislative victory.

At least one Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, says he's willing to reach across the aisle with the right changes to the bill.

Other congressional leaders, such as Bernie Sanders of Vermont, want to scrap it and start over. However, the Republican timeline for the tax bill to reach the President's desk keeps moving.

The debate on the tax bill begins again at 11 AM Friday Eastern time.