Landmark Association of Bowling Green's Annual Christmas Tour

Eight historic buildings will open their doors Sunday to the public for the "Landmark Association of Bowling Green's Annual Christmas Tour".

While the houses will be decorated for Christmas, the main focus of the tour will be offering the public a glimpse of the area's historic buildings. 

The tour runs from 1 to 5 PM, and tickets will allow entry into all buildings on the tour for just $10 per home. 

The buildings include offices, private residences, and the WKU’s Floral Design and Training Center.

