Murder Charges Filed by KSP in Missing Man Case

Kentucky State Police announce charges have been filed in the murder case of a missing man.

29-year-old Tromain Mackall, who lived in Ohio County, was reported missing on July 25th, 2016. His body was later located inside a toolbox floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County.

Detectives were recently notified by the Kentucky State Police crime lab that they were able to successfully link someone to the murder.

Troopers located William E. Howard Jr, of Falls of Rough, yesterday in Brandenburg and arrested him without incident. He has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence.

Howard is currently in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.