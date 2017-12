A man accused of murdering a Bowling Green man plead guilty Thursday morning.

Maurice Candies appeared in Warren County Circuit Court for murdering Derek Lewis back in August 2016.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office recommended a 25-consecutive year sentence for Candies, prior to drug trafficking charges in Missouri. Candies was on parole for the drug charge at the time of the murder.

Sentencing is set for January 22nd, 2018.