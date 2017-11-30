Warren County High Speed Pursuit Leads to Arrest

On Thursday around 10 a.m. KSP observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Econo Lodge on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

When they tried to make contact with the passengers inside the vehicle then fled the parking lot onto Scottsville Road. KSP activated emergency equipment in attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued to I-65 northbound.

The passengers of the vehicle began throwing stolen items out of the windows during the chase. The vehicle reached speeds of 110 mph. The vehicle exited at the Horse Cave exit 58 then got back onto I-65 southbound.

The vehicle got off at exit 28 in Bowling Green before crashing into a light pole and overturning on Louisville Road.

The driver Jewel Williams of Savannah, Georgia then fled on foot and was apprehended shortly after. Two other passengers were also in the vehicle. The three occupants were taken to the hospital for non- life threatening injuries.

Williams has been charged with three counts of tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property, four counts of wanton endangerment 1st police officer, and several traffic related charges. Williams was taken to Warren County Regional Jail.

