UPDATE: Baby Found Unresponsive Autopsy Released

In October we told you about a four month old baby found unresponsive in a Russellville home. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell has been following the case and found out what happened to this sweet innocent child.

On October 19, 2017 the child was found unresponsive at a home on Clinton Street in Russellville. The parents of the child say the child was in the care of a babysitter at the time of the incident.

The Logan County Coroner has ruled the death accidental due to positional asphyxia.

According to researchers positional asphyxia happens when a person cant breathe due to the positioning of their body. This happens most commonly in infants and is also known as suffocation. This is ultimately due to lack of oxygen.

This typically happens when an infants nose or mouth is blocked or when the chest may be unable to fully expand.

Experts say rates of sudden infant death from suffocation have quadrupled in the past 20 years in the United States.