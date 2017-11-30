KSP Arrests Man in Connection to 2016 Murder & Kidnapping

UPDATE: On Thursday Kentucky State Police detectives have arrested a Daviess County man in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Tromain Mackall.

Mackall lived in Ohio County and was reported missing to authorities on July 25, 2016. His body was later found inside a toolbox floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County.

On Thursday detectives charged Christopher S. Hill of Owensboro with murder, kidnapping (victim death) and tampering with physical evidence. Hill is in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro with no bond.

KSP previously arrested and charged William E. Howard Jr., of Falls of Rough, on March 14, 2017 with the murder of Mackall after the KSP Crime Lab was able to successfully link Howard to the murder.

This investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this case please contact KSP Post 16 Henderson at 270-826-3312 or 800-222-5555.