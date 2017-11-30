Newest Installation of Salute on WKU’s Campus

Military and Veterans are a very vital part of our country, and Western Kentucky University is taking measures to help veteran students succeed. WKU installed the first chapter of Salute; the first national academic honor society established for student veterans and military.

Salute is the only organization of its kind in the USA, found in 2009 at Colorado State University Salute has 200 chapters around the country and Western Kentucky University just became one. Rick Wright, coordinator counselor of the Veterans Upward Bound program at WKU says this is important because it’s another way for us to recognize and praise our student veterans. “We’re always looking for opportunities to provide more services for the more than 2000 veterans that we have here at Western. Even more importantly it’s an opportunity for us to recognize what I call the best and brightest student veterans that we have here at Western.

The passion for knowledge is what Rick says is only one of the qualifying skills for entrance to the society. “They have to be active duty military members or guardsmen, reservists, or veterans. They also have to have really good grade point averages, if their an undergraduate they must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have a GPA no less than 3.0, if there a graduate student they must have completed at least 9 credit hours with a GPA of 3.5.”

Rick believes this is a very honorable and prestigious opportunity to be affiliated with the only national honor society for veterans and military in the country. “Everybody appreciates a pat on the back, so I think our students are happy to have the opportunity to join an organization that is recognizing them for all the hard work that they have put forth to try and obtain good grades. I think there’s all kinds of benefits along those lines that come with being a member in Salute.”

For more information visit www.wku.edu/salute/