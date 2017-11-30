Potter Gray Elementary Presents Shopping Extravaganza

If you’re looking for those unique gifts Potter Gray Shopping Extravaganza is taking place this weekend. Vendors like Lularoe, Pampered Chef, Young Living Essential Oils, and more will be set up raising funds for a great cause. Potter Gray’s Shopping Extravaganza is bound to have everything you’re looking for. Beth Butt, a Potter Gray Instructional Assistant says the variety of vendors will have you completing your Christmas Shopping earlier than ever.“There will be about 40 booths set up and there will be anything from clothing to Christmas items, to makeup to skin care to pampered chef, we have some crafts items, there are some wreaths to just about anything you’re looking for. We have a good array of different vendors set up.

Plunder Design, The Midnight Owl Boutique, Mary Kay, and Sandy Pearls are just some of the vendors on the list, but this isn’t just a day of shopping. This is a way to help the students of Potter Gray get the money for equipment designed for their exciting new sport.

“It’s gonna benefit our Potter Gray jump-rope team which is called The Pouncing Panthers. They actually tried out last year, so this is their first full year they’re trying to make money for equipment. And then our STLP Team will be set up selling concessions. They’re gonna use that money, that they make from concessions to go to regionals and then state hopefully if they make it.”

The Shopping Extravaganza happens Saturday December 9th at Potter Gray Elementary School. The festivities start at 9 am and run until 2 pm. Make sure to get their early so you don’t miss out on that special gift. https://www.facebook.com/events/150615732340542/