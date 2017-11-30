High Speed Chase on I-65 Ends in Major Accident on Louisville Road

A high speed police chase along I-65 ends in a major accident along Louisville Road in front of NorthGate Plaza.

KSP tried to stop the vehicle on Scottsville Road at the Econo Lodge, but driver of vehicle refused to stop.

Police say the vehicle then went north bound on I-65, got off at Cave City City exit 58, but refused to stop and got back on I-65 going southbound.

The vehicle proceeded to get off at exit 28 in Bowling Green, where the pursuit ended with a crash on Louisville Road.

The occupants of the vehicle were throwing items out during the chase, which were believed to be stolen

KSP told WNKY News' Reporter, Cecilia Herrell, that three people were inside the vehicle and were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Stay with WNKY.com as more details emerge.

