Glasgow police are warning residents of a phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a police officer.

They say the caller will then tell the person on the other line that they, or a family member, have an active arrest warrant issued for failure to appear in court.

The caller tells them the warrant will be dismissed if they just send an electronic payment, such as a gift card.

If you receive any calls like this one, call the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-6165.