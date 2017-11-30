Bowling Green Gentleman's Club Burglarized

Bowling Green Police responded to a burglary alarm at Tattle Tails Gentleman's Club on early Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, the officer observed the door frame was broken and the door had been forced open.

Inside the business--a broken alarm system box, a crow bar, and a black flash light were found on top of an office chair.

Surveillance video shows a white four door sedan parked across the street with two males entering and exiting the vehicle around the time the burglary alarm went off.

Due to quality of the footage, the males could not be distinguished.

Tattle Tails owner told the officer one thousand dollars cash was stolen from a safe.

Police dusted for fingerprints on the items found in the office chair and will be sending them to a lab for examination.

