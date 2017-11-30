Living Well: Joint Replacement Surgery Out Patient Care

Joint replacement surgery used to mean several days of recovery in a hospital. Not anymore.

Some surgeons offer the surgery as an out-patient procedure -- and find that there's less anxiety beforehand, and a lot more relief after.

Something as simple as raising her arms over head was out of the question for Kim Burke.

It was time to get her shoulder replaced something her doctor told her was inevitable with osteoarthritis, but Kim held off because she didn't like the idea of major surgery.

Orthopedic surgeon doctor Jason Stein specializes in joint replacement.

She is the first patient he did outpatient shoulder surgery on.

Not many surgeons are doing the procedure outpatient and that's been better for patients like Kim Burke.

She's no longer in pain or missing out on the things she loves in life.