Kentucky State Police have charged a Fordsville man with incest after a two month investigation.

KSP charged James Payne with Incest-Forcible Compulsion Incapable of Consent or Under 18 years old. Investigators say Payne had a sexual encounter with a member of his family in 2016.

Payne was arrested without incident at his Fordsville home and lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.