Are you on the naughty or nice list? Santa is in town! He stopped by the Historic Railpark and WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell got to talk with the jolly man himself.

Santa comes to town every Christmas, but he stopped by early for Polar Express story at the Historic Railpark in Bowling Green. The whole event is centered around the book, The Polar Express.

After listening to the story children get a chance to meet Santa and even receive a little gift.

The kids get a chance to sit on Santa's lap, take a photo, and even tell him what they want for Christmas.

Santa is always around to see if you've been bad or good, but don't worry kids you still have a few weeks left to get on the nice list.