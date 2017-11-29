Santa is in Town! - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Santa is in Town!

Posted: Updated:

Are you on the naughty or nice list? Santa is in town! He stopped by the Historic Railpark and WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell got to talk with the jolly man himself. 

Santa comes to town every Christmas, but he stopped by early for Polar Express story at the Historic Railpark in Bowling Green. The whole event is centered around the book, The Polar Express. 

After listening to the story children get a chance to meet Santa and even receive a little gift. 

The kids get a chance to sit on Santa's lap, take a photo, and even tell him what they want for Christmas. 

Santa is always around to see if you've been bad or good, but don't worry kids you still have a few weeks left to get on the nice list. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.