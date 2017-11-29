Local Christmas Parades This Weekend!

December is just around the corner and already people are hanging up trees, decorating their houses, and breaking out those ugly sweaters. But it's also time for Christmas parades in south-central Kentucky

Smith's Grove, Bowling Green AND Glasgow will each be having their own Christmas parade and you can guarantee that we'll be out there along with all of your favorite cast and crew members on our own WNKY parade float!

The Smith's Grove Parade will take place this Friday at 6:00 P.M. in downtown

The Bowling Green Parade, sponsored by the Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees begins at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday at East Main Street.

And later that day, Glasgow will host theirs at 6:00 P.M., so come out and enjoy one of my favorite things to do during the Christmas season.