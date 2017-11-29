Are Your Christmas Trees Costing More Green?

Buying a Christmas tree this year will cost you more green. There's a supply shortage in certain parts of the country, leading to higher prices.

Tis the season for picking out the perfect Christmas tree, but for many shoppers it's coming with a bit of sticker shock.

The National Christmas Tree Association says prices are on the rise around 5 to 10% in many states. It's being blamed on a Christmas tree shortage in certain parts of the country.

It takes 7 to 10 years for a Christmas tree to grow and that's at the root of the problem. During the financial crisis nine years ago, cash strapped Americans bought fewer trees.

Demand plummeted and growers either went out of business or planted fewer trees.

At Fred’s Christmas trees in New Jersey, owner Fred Dauth says people are rushing to get a tree. He thinks he might sell out early this year, but he can't get his hands on more.

Growers are now planting more trees, but it will take time for them to reach full height, which means next year prices could be higher again.