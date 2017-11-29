President Trump Rallies Support for His Tax Plan

President Trump hits the road to St. Charles, Missouri today to rally support for tax reform. He will try to sell the American public on the virtues of the tax reform bill making its way through Congress.

Yesterday he had lunch with Republican Senators and said that meeting went very well.

At least nine GOP Senators have expressed concerns about the bill, for various reasons including repealing Obamacare's individual mandate, taxes on small businesses, and deductions for property taxes.

To win over Senators worried about the deficit, GOP leaders agreed to include a provision that will automatically trigger increased taxes if the bill fails to stimulate the economy.

The Senate Budget Committee approved the bill yesterday, which sets up a vote in the full Senate later this week.