North Korea Launches Latest Intercontinental Missile Wednesday

North Korea claims it now has a missile that could reach anywhere in the U.S., including Washington, DC. The rogue nation launched its latest intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday.

North Korean State TV announced today the rogue nation's launch of its newest and longest-range missile, the Hwasong-15. North Koreans applauded when the report showed their leader Kim Jong Un signing the launch order.

In July, North Korea twice test fired the Hwasong-14, the less powerful predecessor of the new missile.

During Tuesday's launch the ballistic missile was purposely lofted high into space and reached a maximum altitude of nearly 2,800 miles. Analysts say that if it fired on a standard trajectory, the missile could travel approximately 8,100 miles, far enough to hit anywhere in the United States.

The missile stayed in the air for 63 minutes before splashing into the Sea of Japan. Shortly after the launch, President Trump said the US will "handle the threat." This morning, he tweeted "additional major sanctions" will be imposed on North Korea.

The United Nations Security Council meets in emergency session today to denounce North Korea's latest act of aggression. It's still not known if North Korea's new missile could support an actual nuclear warhead and survive reentry into the earth's atmosphere.

On Tuesday, Hawaii previewed its new emergency sirens. Officials are urging people to be prepared for a worst-case scenario.