Matt Lauer Fired from NBC News

NBC’s Matt Lauer is the latest high-profile media personality to lose his job over allegations of sexual misconduct. NBC took this action following an accusation of inappropriate sexual behavior.

His Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement this morning. Sitting next to Hoda Kotb, Savannah said she was heartbroken for Lauer and the colleague who came forward.

NBC News released a statement saying, "On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace...while it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

Lauer becomes the latest media personality fired this year over allegations of sexual misconduct including Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and CBS’s Charlie Rose. Rose’s colleagues at CBS This Morning reacted to this latest scandal by calling it, quote, “a sickening feeling of déjà vu.”

President Trump, who has also been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, weighed in tweeting, “Wow…” and then adding “But when will the top executives at NBC and Comcast be fired for putting out so much fake news.”

NBC says it will continue to cover the Lauer story as more details emerge.