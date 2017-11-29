Senator Rand Paul Speaks Out about Neighbor's Assault

Senator Rand Paul’s assault case progresses Thursday in court, and on Tuesday, he gave his first on-air media interview since the attack.

Rene Boucher pled "not guilty" fourth degree assault earlier this month. At 1:30 Thursday afternoon begins the next step, the pre-trial conference.

Both parties will meet before a trial judge, discuss any evidence, and either settle the case or begin preparations for the trial.

Boucher is accused of attacking the Senator in the yard of his own home, resulting in six broken ribs and a pleural effusion, which is a buildup of fluid in the lungs.

On Tuesday, Senator Paul shed some light on the attack in an interview with Fox News.

He said Boucher spoke to him after the attack about why he was unhappy, but that no explanation would have justified what he calls an unprovoked attack.

When questioned on what motivated the assault, and the widely reported, yet disputed by Paul’s office, explanation that it stemmed from a dispute on yard debris, Paul explained, quote "You don’t really know what's in someone’s mind, and so it may have some relevance, but for the most part: the real question should be: are you allowed to attack someone from behind in their yard when they are out mowing their grass? Even if you dislike something about their yard."

Boucher’s charge, fourth-degree assault, is a misdemeanor, which carries the possibility of up to one year in jail if convicted.

WNKY will be at the pre-trial conference Thursday and keep you updated on this case as it develops.