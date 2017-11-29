Ky Man Accused of Threatening Prosecutor Goes to Trial

The trial against a Jefferson County man who allegedly threatened the life of a local prosecutor begins today.

Kenneth Brown, 35, is facing one count of intimidating a participant in the legal process and a second-degree persistent felony offender charge for allegedly threatening to kill Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, Kristi Gray, during an Oldham County court appearance in October 2016.

Gray had successfully convicted Brown of murder in 2012.

The solicitation to commit murder charge against Gray is still pending.

If convicted, it carries five to ten years in prison.

Brown is currently serving a two year sentence at a LaGrange jail for multiple charges including murder.