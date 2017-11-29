Cave City Woman Arrested, Found Behind AC Unit Intoxicated - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Cave City Woman Arrested, Found Behind AC Unit Intoxicated

A Cave City woman is in jail after police discovered her hiding behind an air conditioning unit outside of a strangers home where she then attempted to strike an officer.

Krystal Fuentes is facing a public intoxication charge, disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest.

Cave City Police say they responded Friday night on reports of a woman hiding underneath a homeowners porch on Grinstead Mill rd.

Upon arrival, the homeowner stated the woman had ran off into the field behind their house yelling for help.

Officers searched the area and found Fuentes hiding behind an AC unit on Doyle st.

After attempting to speak with her, they say she attempted to strike an officer with an open palm but failed to make contact.

She was placed under arrest and taken to the Barren County Jail.

