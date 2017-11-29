Las Vegas Hotel Introduces Robot 'Ambassador'

At the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on the Las Vegas strip, you might be surprised at who greets you at the door.

The hotel introduced Pepper the humanoid robot in early November. Her official title is technical ambassador, meant to greet guests in the lobby and help point them in the right direction.

With large expressive eyes and life-like movements, the 4-foot robot can detect facial, body, and voice cues. She can also answer questions, give directions, and even recommendations on where to eat or what show to see!

However, Pepper isn't all about business. She knows how to loosen up and have some fun! She can tell stories, pose for selfies, and even bust a move.

Guests can take full advantage of the features that Pepper has to offer, but some people have their hesitations about the implementation of robots. Luci Azevedi says she hopes technology like this continues to expand, but within reason.

The hotel says they introduced Pepper over the last two weeks to see how guests take to her, and if all goes well, you could see more robots like Pepper running around a hotel near you.