Tampa Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shootings

Tampa police announced late Tuesday night they have made an arrest in the string of fatal shootings in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Tuesday night police arrested 24-year-old Howell Donaldson III, and will be charging him with three counts of first degree murder.

After the announcement of the arrest, family members of victims thanked police and first responders for their tireless work. The family of Monica Hoffa, one of the suspect's alleged victims, say the news is a relief to the whole neighborhood.

Police say they made the arrest following a tip that he had a gun at a local McDonald’s.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn says the arrest marks the beginning of justice being served.