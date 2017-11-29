Logan County Man Sentenced on Federal Drugs and Weapons Charges

A Logan County man was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in prison on federal drug and weapons charges.

41-year-old Sherman Matthew Watkins, of Russellville, received the sentence in U.S. District Court on charges of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of 41.86 grams of meth, $1,132 in cash, two handguns, a rifle, and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.