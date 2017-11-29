Logan County Man Sentenced on Federal Drugs and Weapons Charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Logan County Man Sentenced on Federal Drugs and Weapons Charges

Posted: Updated:

A Logan County man was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in prison on federal drug and weapons charges.

41-year-old Sherman Matthew Watkins, of Russellville, received the sentence in U.S. District Court on charges of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of 41.86 grams of meth, $1,132 in cash, two handguns, a rifle, and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.