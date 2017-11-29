Living Well: Tips for Healthy Baby Sleep Habits

Newborn babies' sleep habits are typically a major concern for parents. At first, your baby's sleep habits are all over the place.

According to registered nurse Libby Rosen, "New babies…average about 14 and half hours of sleep and usually there's 2-3 times they get up for feedings during the night."

A study in the National Library of Medicine is about new dads and their level of help. Libby says, "The more involved that person is, the better and more stable the sleep pattern is for both mother and baby at 3 months and 6 months."

She also says there are many child care activities dads can help with, such as diapering, walking, snuggling, helping to lay the baby down for bed, or getting them up in the night.

Local families say having dad involved makes a big difference. New dad Adam Hall says, "It's been a team effort every day. I do what I can while she's breastfeeding, taking care of the house, cooking, because I just want to be a part of it."

Don't worry parents; your restless nights won’t last forever. Doctors say some babies will begin to sleep for longer stretches between 4 and 6 months, but sleeping through the night for more than an 8-hour stretch typically occurs after 6 months.