10-Year-Old Autistic Boy Asks Santa for Special Gift

A little boy with autism may be getting his dream Christmas gift, thanks to the help of old Saint Nick.

Ten-year-old Michael Clyne of Bethpage, New York struggles with verbal skills.

This Christmas, for the first time ever, he asked Santa Claus for a specific gift – an Apple Pie Ginger Cat. The only problem is that the toy was discontinued.

Nevertheless, after several emails, the London based toy company who made the Apple Pie Ginger Cat says they may have found the gift.

Now, Michael’s family waits in anticipation of his wish coming true.