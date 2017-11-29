President Trump Tries to Sell Tax Plan to Wary Public

President Trump heads to St. Louis today to sell the public on his tax plan, but can he sell skeptical Republicans?

The two most skeptical Republicans voted for his tax plan after President Trump showed up in person.

However, three dozen people were arrested outside the room where that vote happened. Now, leaders are trying to sweeten the deal to address concerns that small businesses and low-income Americans would pay more.

Can it pass the full Senate? Democrats said no – they boycotted a meeting with the President after he tweeted " I don't see a deal" on budget and immigration, then called the empty chairs in his later press conference a stunt.

With no deal, the budget runs out next week, prompting a possible government shutdown. However, aides tell NBC that, despite the empty chairs, Republicans are working with Democrats behind closed doors and they already have a budget outline in place.