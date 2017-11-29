Bowling Green Teen Charged with Plotting High School Shooting

A teen charged with plotting a shooting at Bowling Green High School is seeking to be released on bond ahead of a trial date.

18-year-old Rosalio Grajeda of Bowling Green appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court, where he is under indictment on charges of second-degree terrorist threatening and second-degree terrorist threatening by complicity.

Grajeda's court- appointed attorney requested a modification to Grajeda's $10,000 cash bond, telling the judge that his client is working to obtain his GED.

The Bowling Green Police Department arrested Grajeda after investigators were contacted by BGHS administrators, who learned from students about a possible threat to the school.