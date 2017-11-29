Senator Rand Paul's Attacker Due in Court on Thursday - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Senator Rand Paul's Attacker Due in Court on Thursday

Senator Rand Paul’s attacker is set to be in court tomorrow.

Rene Boucher pleaded "not guilty" to 4th degree assault at the Warren County Justice Center earlier this month, a misdemeanor charge carrying up to a year in jail.

He is accused of attacking the Senator in the yard of his home, which resulted in six broken ribs and a pleural effusion, a buildup of fluid in the lungs.

Tomorrow at 1:30 PM will be the next step – the pre-trial conference. This is where both parties meet before a trial judge and discuss the evidence in the case. If the case is not settled, preparations for the trial begin.

