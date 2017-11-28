BRAWA Presents Christmas Open House

Barren River Animal Welfare Association is bringing the Holiday spirit to the pets at their Shelter with their Christmas Open House.

BRAWA will be opening their doors to animals, their owners, as well as future pet owners to come see their facility, and celebrate the Holidays. Connie Greer, the general shelter manager says this a time for the community to come together. “We have tons of food that day, we have raffles, fun give aways, taking pictures of the pets with Santa, there’s just all kinds of really great stuff for everyone to do, the whole shelter is all decked out in the holidays, and its going to be a fun time.”

Besides all the fun activities Connie believes this is the perfect time to educate the community about the proper way to take care of animals during the cold months as well as the importance of realizing adoption isn’t just a holiday gift. “They need to know this is a lifetime commitment, this isn’t just a pet and a year later they’re no longer this cute little fuzzy puppy or what have you, they can’t take care of it anymore. So, it’s our time to really educate people on that. It gives us an opportunity to have people in let them see them shelter, let them see what we’re doing and to educate them on so many different areas that there not necessarily familiar with.”

BRAWA will be collecting donations with their 2018 Calendars, The Brawa shop is stocked with beds, crates, and Christmas toys. They will also have specials on pet adoptions, you can even pick an animal off the Star Tree, and buy something off their wish list. Come join the Holiday Celebration Saturday December 9th, the festivities begin at 1 pm. For more information visit www.facebook.com/brawashelter/

