DEVELOPING STORY: Fatal Fire Takes the Life of One In Horse Cave

Last Wednesday, fire crews responded to a residential fire in Hart County that took the life of one person. The home is located in the 100 block of Riordan Road in Horse Cave.

The fire happened in the early morning hours and engulfed the entire home quickly.

The victim was found in a bedroom but, was burned beyond recognition.

WNKY News’ Reporter Cecilia Herrell visited the scene and spoke with the Hart County Coroner, Reggie Pettit. Pettit says the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released next week including official identification of the victim.

Stay with WNKY News for more details and watch the story on Soky Sunrise Wednesday morning at 6am.