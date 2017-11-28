Warren County Boil Water Advisory Issued

A boil water advisory is in effect on Cave Mill rd. from Small House rd. to Harvest Lane until Wednesday, November 29th at 5 a.m.

Warren County Water District General Manager, John Dix, says the main water line began to leak around 5 p.m. Monday evening.

The advisory affects around 40 homes, as well as William H. Natcher Elementary School.

Dix says, "basically it's a situation [at the school] where bottled water will have to be used. They'll have to shut off the fountains for today. We anticipate Wednesday, we'll be back to normal operation."