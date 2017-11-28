Ivanka Trump Headlines Global Conference in India - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Ivanka Trump Headlines Global Conference in India

Ivanka Trump will make a significant solo outing when she headlines a business conference in India, but her trip highlights questions about whether her message of empowering poor women matches her actions.

Ivanka arrived in the southern city of Hyderabad Tuesday, and is scheduled to make the opening address later in the day at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

The city has cleared away beggars and filled potholes ahead of the visit by Ivanka, the daughter of President Trump and a senior presidential adviser.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join her at the opening.

Many Indians are excited about the glamour and power Ivanka Trump bring, yet the conference's focus on women entrepreneurs raises questions about some of the commercial decisions made by Ivanka and her famous namesake brand.

