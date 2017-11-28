President Trump Uses Derogatory Racial Nickname Against U.S. Sen - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

President Trump Uses Derogatory Racial Nickname Against U.S. Senator

On Monday, President Trump revived a derogatory nickname he's used for Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The President referred to Warren as "Pocahontas" during an event honoring Native American World War Two veterans.

It happened as the President welcomed a group of Navajo code talkers to the White House. Their ability to communicate outside of Japanese code breaking abilities is credited with helping win the war in the Pacific.

Trump began using the "Pocahontas" slur to attack Senator Warren during the 2016 campaign, and used it again as President during a speech at the NRA Convention in April.

A statement from the Alliance of Colonial Era Tribes, comprised of eastern and southern tribal nations, asserted that the name "Pocahontas" "becomes a derogatory racial reference when used as an insult."

