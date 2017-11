Bowling Green's rising star Shi'ann Jones had another live performance last night on “The Voice!”

She has made it to the top 11 and needs your vote!

Shi'ann delivered a performance of "Listen" by Beyoncé from “Dreamgirls.” The fans on “The Voice!” picked the songs for the singers.

Jennifer Hudson said that Shi'ann is so young but has an old soul, making the performance more relateable.