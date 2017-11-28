Single Vehicle Crash Claims Life of BG Teen

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Bowling Green teenager Saturday in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was traveling west on U.S. 68-80 near Auburn when the driver lost control and ran off the road, flipping over multiple times.

The passenger, 19-year-old Elaina Leigh Jacko of Bowling Green, was taken to Logan Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver, 23-year-old Richard Marcus Thompson of Fort Campbell, sustained multiple injuries and was flown to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.