Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton Stops By WKU

WKU had a special visitor. Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton stopped by to speak to students and staff in the student union building. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell was there.

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton talked about her life, her role as Lieutenant Governor, and some big issues in Kentucky.

She addressed Governor Bevin's proposed pension reform after being asked by a faculty member.

Hampton also spoke about all the recent sexual harassment allegations in the news and says young girls need to be taught not to tolerate it.