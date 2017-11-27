The Kentucky Museum Presents Christmas in Kentucky

The Kentucky Museum is set to host the 11th Annual “Christmas in Kentucky” this weekend. “Christmas in Kentucky” is the largest annual celebration that combines the spirit of Western Kentucky University and Christmas. Christy Spurlock, The Kentucky Museum Education Curator says “This is a wonderful opportunity for families with children who are looking to do something fun and free for the holidays.

The celebration features ornament making in the Kentucky Room, gingerbread and cider, WKU’s Treblemakers will be singing carols, Big Red, Mr. Magic, a balloon twister, 1950’s activities, all museum exhibits and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event is provided free thanks to sponsorships and to give thanks and appreciation to South Central Kentucky. Christy says, “We see this as our gift to our wonderful WKU and larger community.” Christmas in Kentucky takes place December 2nd at the Kentucky Museum from 11-2pm.

For more information visit www.wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/