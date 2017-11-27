Burger King Catches Fire During Middle of Lunch Time - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Burger King Catches Fire During Middle of Lunch Time

Posted: Updated:

A fast food restaurant catches fire during the middle of lunch time. Fire trucks filled the parking lot of Burger King when a part of the stove caught fire inside the kitchen. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell was on the scene.

Around 1pm Monday afternoon employees at the Burger King on Campbell Lane, in Bowling Green, called the fire department due to a fire above the stove in the kitchen. 

Employees were frightened and quickly ran outside.

All the costumers and employees were able to safely exit the building. Fire crews arrived and made sure the fire was fully extinguished. 

Employees were able to return inside shortly after, but the business is not expected to reopen to the public until Tuesday. 

