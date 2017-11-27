A Royal Engagement

Britain's royals will soon welcome an American into the family. Prince Harry is officially engaged to US actress Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, walked hand in hand in their first appearance since Harry popped the question.

The 33-year-old Prince says he is thrilled to be marrying the U.S. actress. Markle said his proposal was very romantic.

The Prince said he knew Markle was the one from the moment they first met in London early last year. Mutual friends made the match.

Markle is used to the camera. The 36-year-old was born and raised in Los Angeles and was married once before. She shot to fame in her role as Rachel Zane on the hit drama series 'Suits.'

The couple recently moved in together here at London's Kensington Palace. They're already making wedding plans for next spring.

The ring is full of bling, and Prince Harry designed it himself, using two diamonds that belonged to his late mother. At the center is a diamond from Botswana, an African country where the couple has spent time together.

Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, said the royal family is delighted with the news.

2018 will be a big year for Britain's royals. Prince William and Kate are expecting their third child around the same time Prince Harry will tie the knot.