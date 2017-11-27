Congress Back in Session with Sexual Misconduct Allegations Swarming Two Members

Congress returns to work following its week-long break for Thanksgiving and there is a lot left to do. However, allegations of sexual misconduct are dogging at least two of its members.

Senator Al Franken tells WCCO reporter Esme Murphy he has a lot of work to do to earn back the trust of Minnesota voters following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Talk radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden was the first to come out and say Franken forcibly kissed and groped her during a USO tour in 2006. Since then, three other women have come forward accusing Franken of groping them while posing for photos.

The Minnesota Democrat says he will not resign from the Senate.

Franken isn't the only Democratic lawmaker facing accusations of misconduct. Congressman John Conyers announced he is resigning from his leadership position on the House Judiciary Committee.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating a claim that the Michigan Democrat paid a former staffer more than $27,000 to settle a complaint. She claimed she was fired for refusing Conyers' sexual advances. Conyers denies the allegations.

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is now facing criticism for failing to speak out against Conyers during an interview Sunday morning. Pelosi put out a statement later saying, "no matter how great an individual's legacy, it is not a license for harassment."